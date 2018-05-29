Free Drop Billy Confirmed for Belmont Stakes Start

Add the connections of grade 1 winner Free Drop Billy to the list of those hoping to pull off a shocker at Belmont Park June 9.

Jason Loutsch, general manager for Albaugh Family Stables, confirmed May 29 the son of 2012 Belmont winner Union Rags will indeed be bound for New York to face unbeaten dual classic winner Justify, among others, in the Belmont Stakes (G1).

Trainer Dale Romans deemed Free Drop Billy likely to go on to the 12-furlong test after watching the colt work five furlongs in :59 3/5 at Churchill Downs May 28. After Loutsch conferred with his father-in-law Dennis Albaugh that evening, he said the official decision came down to giving the grade 1-winning chestnut colt a chance to make amends for his 16th-place finish in the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

"I guess our main thing coming out of the Kentucky Derby is we were really disappointed and we feel he's a better horse than that," Loutsch said. "We're going to just cross that one off. We wanted to see how he bounced back after that race and yesterday he showed us he has a lot of energy and was a happy horse. Dale has been really happy with his training.

"This is a huge race but that's what we're in the game for, to run in big races and this is a big opportunity. We know it's going to be a very tough challenge but if we can get a piece of it and even hit the board, it would be a big accomplishment."

Free Drop Billy captured the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1) at Keeneland in October but has been winless in five starts since. He finished second to eventual grade 1 winner Audible during his seasonal bow in the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) and posted third-place efforts in the Gotham (G3) and Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2)—the latter of which came via disqualification—heading into his Kentucky Derby outing.

The only other time the half brother to grade 1 winner Hawkbill had been off the board prior to the first Saturday in May came when he finished ninth in the Nov. 4 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1). He has won two of nine starts with $625,220 in earnings.

"In the end, Dennis was like, 'This horse only gets one chance to run in the Belmont. He deserves the opportunity, so let's give it to him,'" Loutsch said. "His father was a Belmont winner and he is out of a Giant's Causeway mare. He's bred to go the distance. We just hope he runs to his breeding."

Romans said Monday that he will likely ship Free Drop Billy to Belmont June 5.

Free Drop Billy's inclusion brings the expected Belmont Stakes field to 11 horses. Others either confirmed or considered likely for the 1 1/2-mile race include Bandua, Blended Citizen, Bravazo, Gronkowski, Hofburg, Noble Indy, Restoring Hope, Tenfold, and Vino Rosso.

Restoring Hope who, like Justify, is trained by Bob Baffert worked seven furlongs in 1:26 at Churchill Downs Tuesday in advance of his expected Belmont run. Florent Geroux will have the mount aboard the son of Giant's Causeway.