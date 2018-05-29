Belvoir Bay Deserving Favorite in Monrovia

Belvoir Bay kept her record for the year spotless with a commanding victory May 28 in the $200,000 Monrovia Stakes (G2T) on Santa Anita Park's downhill turf course.

The 5-year-old daughter of Equiano—Path of Peace (GB), by Rock of Gibraltar, became the 300th syndicated black-type winner for Barry Irwin's Team Valor International, according to trainer Peter Miller. Team Valor campaigns the mare with Gary Barber.

"It is wonderful to have a horse like this that gives you everything every time she runs," Barber said after the race. "She loves the hill." Belvoir Bay now has a 3-0-1 record in four starts on the downhill turf course.

The 6 1/2-furlong Monrovia drew a fleet-footed field of 10 challengers, six of whom had already won at the distance and at Santa Anita. Belvoir Bay jumped to the lead when the gates sprung, but was quickly passed by longshots Algorhythmic and Mongolian Shopper. Jockey Victory Espinoza sat chilly in third through opening quarters of :21.76 and :44.15.

After crossing the dirt path and into the stretch, Espinoza guided Belvoir Bay off the rail and then squeezed between Algorhythmic and Mongolian Shopper into open territory. Belvoir Bay pulled away from the rest of the field with zeal and created a gap large enough to avoid a late challenge by runner-up Ancient Secret, who was 1 1/2 lengths behind. The final time was 1:12.80.

With late money driving Belvoir Bay's odds from 2-1 down to 8-5, the winner paid $5.60, $3, and $2.40. Ancient Secret, a daughter of Kantharos raced by Alpha Delta Stables, paid $3.80 and $3. Glen Hill Farm's Compelled, a War Front 4-year-old making her first start at Santa Anita, finished in third and paid $3.80. The $1 exacta paid a paltry $8.70.

Bred in Great Britain by Mrs. R.D. Peacock, Belvoir Bay is the first black-type winner produced by Path of Peace. She was sold at the 2014 Tattersalls October yearling sale for 20,000 guineas (US$33,400) to Peter and Ross Doyle Bloodstock. The filly was initially campaigned by owner Italia Keogh and trainer Richard Hannon, who won two of four starts with her.

Belvoir Bay was acquired by Team Valor in August 2015 and shipped to the United States in October of that year. She has now won four graded stakes (three on turf and one on dirt) and compiled a 9-3-2 record in 20 starts and earned $558,361. In just the past two years, her record has been a sparkling 4-2-2 in nine starts.