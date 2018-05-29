The Lieutenant Hits His Mark in All American

Erupting from between dueling leaders with a burst of speed, Mr. and Mrs. William K. Warren Jr.'s aptly-named Memorial Day winner The Lieutenant pulled off a powerful come-from-behind victory in the $100,000 All American Stakes (G3) at Golden Gate Fields.

The 5-2 favorite was quickly swallowed up at the start of the mile test for 3-year-olds, and dropped back to sixth in a field of 10. Early pacesetter My Friend Emma showed no signs of yielding the advantage after setting brisk fractions of :23.07, :46.46, and 1:10.78 through the first six furlongs, even when he was challenged in deep stretch by the hard-driving Grecian Fire.

The Lieutenant, however, emerged from his stalking position with jockey Tyler Conner aboard and slipped to the inside off the turn, then parted the front runners and just got up with a late surge to win by a length.

Final time for the mile was 1:36.60. My Friend Emma held for second by a nose over Grecian Fire. Perfectly Majestic took fourth, with Taima the Hawk rounding out the top five.

"The pace definitely helped me," Connor remarked. "I just had to eat it until I could get clear, but once I responded he kicked on really well."

The Lieutenant returned $7.80, $4.20, and $3.40.

Coming off a third in the Californian Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park in his last out for trainer Michael McCarthy, the 5-year-old son of Street Sense secured his first graded win. He now holds a 4-1-1 record from 12 starts, with earnings of $209,537.

Bred in Kentucky by John D. Gunther of Glennwood Farm, The Lieutenant's win could be read as an auspicious sign heading into the final length of the Triple Crown. A half brother to Triple Crown hopeful Justify, The Lieutenant now shares the distinction with the undefeated son of Scat Daddy of being one of only two graded stakes winning foals out of their dam, Stage Magic.

The Lieutenant was purchased for $50,000 at the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale.from Glennwood Farm as a pinhook prospect by Oscar Diaz Cruz. The colt was then offered through the Ocala Breeders' Sale March 2-year-olds in training sale, where McCarthy bought him for $185,000 from the Shadybrook Farm consignment.