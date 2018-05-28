Midnight Disguise, Analyze the Odds Take NY-Bred Stakes

A little more than an hour after Holiday Disguise edged Highway Star in the Critical Eye Stakes for older New York-bred fillies and mares, her half sister, Midnight Disguise took the $125,000 Bouwerie Stakes at Belmont Park going seven furlongs. The daughter of 3-year-old filly by Midnight Lute got the trip in 1:22.86. English Soul was second.

Midnight Disguise and Holiday Disguise are out of Thin Disguise, by Yes It's True, and both are trained by Linda Rice. While Holiday Disguise races for Sheila Rosenblum's Lady Sheila Stables, Midnight Disguise races for her breeders, Dr. William Wilmot and Dr. Joan Taylor. They operate Stepwise Farm in upstate New York.

Midnight Disguise, a strong winner of the open Busher Stakes in early March at Aqueduct, was a candidate for the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1). A fourth-place finish in the grade 2 Gazelle Stakes April 7 derailed those plans, but her connections regrouped and brought her to the Bouwerie off two strong works including a bullet five-furlong move in 1:01 1/5 May 9.

Thin Disguise is out of Wilmot and Taylor's grand mare Naughty Natisha, who also is the dam of New York-bred horse of the year Naughty New Yorker (by Quiet American) and the stakes-winnning, grade 2-placed Pupil (by Unbridled). Thin Disguise delivered a filly by Bodemeister earlier this year.

Midnight Disguise paid $6.20.

In the $125,000 Mike Lee Stakes for male New York-bred sophomores at seven panels, Analyze the Odds charged from far off the pace to win going away over Morning Breez. The son of Overanalyze got the trip in 1:22.58 under Junior Alvarado.

It was a déjà vu for owner Michael Dubb and trainer Jason Servis who won their second stakes on the program off recent claims. Analyze the Odds was taken from Repole Stables and trainer Todd Pletcher out of a $80,000 allowance optional claiming race April 20 at Aqueduct. Bred by Lansdowne Thoroughbreds, the colt had won the New York Breeders' Futurity last summer at Finger Lakes and was third in Belmont's Rockville Centre Stakes for state-breds last July.

Analyze the Odds paid $42. He is from the first crop of the Mike Repole-raced Overanalyze. The son of Dixie Union was the leading first-crop sire of 2017 and has four stakes winners from his initial crop. He stands for $15,000 at WinStar Farm in Kentucky.

A True Giant was scratched after acting up in the gate.