Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Draws 308 Nominees

New York Racing Association reports 308 horses have been nominated for its three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival that features 18 stakes worth $9.4 million, including the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (G1).

Other headliners during the festival June 7-9 are the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1), which is a "Win and You're In" qualifier for the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1), and the $1 million Woodford Reserve Manhattan Stakes (G1T).

The 125th running of the Met Mile June 9 has attracted 23 nominations, led by three-time grade/group 1 winner and reigning New York-bred horse of the year Mind Your Biscuits and 3-year-old multiple grade 1 winner Bolt d'Oro. The Manhattan, also to be run June 9, has drawn 19 nominees for its 117th iteration, including 2015 Argentina Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year and recent Man o' War Stakes (G1T) victor Hi Happy and Man o' War runner-up Sadler's Joy. Other nominated Manhattan contenders are multiple graded stakes winners Beach Patrol, Divisidero, and Oscar Nominated.

The June 9 Belmont Park card will also feature the $700,000 Acorn Stakes (G1), the $750,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes, and the $700,000 Longines Just a Game Stakes.

The Acorn field is expected to include Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Monomoy Girl among its 14 nominees. The Ogden Phipps Stakes (a qualifier for the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff, G1) has attracted Abel Tasman and Unbridled Mo among its 16 competitive nominees, while the Just a Game has 19 nominees that include recent grade 2 Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes winner Proctor's Ledge and grade 3 Beaugay Stakes heroine A Raving Beauty.

Rounding out the Belmont Stakes day card is the $400,000 Woody Stephens presented by Mohegan Sun Stakes (G2); $400,000 Jaipur Invitational (G2T), which carries an all-fees-paid berth into the Breeder's Cup Turf Sprint (G1T); $400,000 Brooklyn Invitational (G2) at the Belmont's 1 1/2-mile distance; and, the $150,000 Easy Goer Stakes for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.

Horses eligible for the Belmont Stakes are part of the Triple Crown nominating series. Entries for Belmont Stakes day will be taken June 5. The undercard will be drawn early in the afternoon with the draw for the Belmont Stakes taking place at Citi Field at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET.

