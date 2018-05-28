Undefeated Mighty High is First G1 Winner for Pathfork

Mighty High became the first group 1 winner for third-crop sire and Irish highweight Pathfork when she landed a half-length victory in the Allan Robertson Championship Stakes (G1) May 26 at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Bred by Maine Chance Farms, the filly is undefeated in two starts and is now a leading contender for an Equus Award. Mighty High is the second foal and first winner out of Shamardal's unraced daughter Bold Nimph (AUS)—a half sister to Betting World Somerset 1,200 winner Sky Link (Hussonet) and to group 3-placed winner Bluroute (Dubai Destination).

Mighty High is trained by Johan Janse Van Vuuren, and was ridden to victory by out-of-retirement jockey Mark Khan. The filly races for Braam Van Huyssteen and Jaryd and Laurence Wernars. A 120,000 rand (US$9,570) buy from the 2017 National Yearling Sale, Mighty High picked up a 154,000 rand ($12,280) BloodStock South Africa added-value bonus for her first group 1 victory.

Pathfork, a 10-year-old son of Distorted Humor —Visions of Clarity, by Sadler's Wells, has sired five black-type winners to date, including group 3 winners My Friend Lee and Red Chesnut Road and listed winners Madame Speaker and Precious Pansy. Pathfork stands at Highlands Stud in South Africa for 10,000 rand ($800).