Bolt d'Oro All Business in Met Mile Work

With barely any warm-up on a humid Kentucky morning, Ruis Racing's Bolt d'Oro was all business in the early hours of Memorial Day, as he hit the track at Keeneland for the first of two final works before shipping north for the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) June 9 at Belmont Park.

Walking from Barn 29 to the main track, the bay colt was accompanied by owner and trainer Mick Ruis, as well as a contingent of onlookers and connections from Spendthrift Farm that included Ruis' good friend B. Wayne Hughes, who owns Spendthrift and 50% of the breeding rights to the son of Medaglia d'Oro .

With rider Declan Cannon aboard, Bolt d'Oro broke off five lengths behind stablemate Orbit Rain, pulled on even terms, and drew two lengths clear after five furlongs. He was timed in :57 flat for his five-furlong breeze and galloped out to six furlongs in a final time of 1:09 4/5, according to Keeneland clockers.

"I thought the horse looked amazing," Spendthrift's Mark Toothaker said. "He just had an easy half mile last week where he just had a chance to stretch his legs, and today Mick wanted to give him something a lot more serious and give him a target.

"The horse just relaxed behind his target. ... It was a strong work with a big gallop out. I thought he looked tremendous. He got across the ground great and this ought to set him up in great shape."

The Met Mile will be Bolt d'Oro's first appearance since running 12th in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1)—the only time the colt has ever finished off the board in seven starts.

While he was briefly considered for the May 19 Preakness Stakes (G1), Ruis chose to allow the multiple grade 1 winner more time before deciding that he would next ship to New York.

"I think it is the perfect fit," Toothaker continued. "I know Mick may want to try him back out at one and a quarter as the year progresses and give him another shot at that, but right now it really looks like the mile is right in his wheelhouse."

Bolt d'Oro will log his final work June 3 before being shipped to Belmont June 6 on the same plane with Triple Crown hopeful Justify.