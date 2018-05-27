Weather Forces MJC to Cancel Six Pimlico Races May 27

A severe thunderstorm forced the Maryland Jockey Club to cancel the final six races of a 10-race program at Pimlico Race Course on May 27.

The storm produced 1 1/2 inches of rain in a short time, and its intensity caused the main track to be uneven in spots. Following a lengthy delay, and with the forecast calling for more rain, the decision was made to cancel the rest of the races.

"For the safety of our horses and horsemen, we decided to suspend racing for the day," said Maryland Jockey Club president and general manager Sal Sinatra, who walked the track with several jockeys during the delay. "Track maintenance crews went out as soon as they were able and did a commendable job with the surface, but with the prospect of more heavy rain coming, we felt it was in everyone's best interests to cancel. We thank our horsemen, fans, and patrons for their patience and understanding, and look forward to a special Memorial Day program."

Nine races are scheduled for the May 28 Memorial Day holiday card, which concludes the 12-day Preakness Stakes (G1) meet at Pimlico and features mandatory payouts in the 20-cent Rainbow 6, 50-cent Late Pick 5, and $1 Super Hi-5 wagers. The Rainbow 6 will have a jackpot carryover of $279,837.20.

The carryover jackpot, under normal circumstances, is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 60% of that day's pool goes back to bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 40% is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory-payout days, the entire pool is paid out to the holders of tickets with the most winners.

After Monday, racing will move to Laurel Park for the 40-day summer meet, which begins June 1.