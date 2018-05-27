Gold Cup First Top-Level Score for Lancaster Bomber

Lancaster Bomber gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-breaking seventh win in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (G1) at the Curragh on May 27, beating better-fancied stablemate Cliffs of Moher by two lengths under jockey Seamie Heffernan.

The son of Claiborne Farm stallion War Front made a quick return to action after finishing third in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (G1) at Newbury last week and led from the start. Final time for the 10 1/2 furlongs on a good to firm track was 2:14.05, with the Roger Varian-trained Defoe, sent off as the favorite, a further 1 1/2 lengths back in third.

It was the first group 1 success for 4-year-old Lancaster Bomber, who had not won a race of any variety since landing a Leopardstown maiden as a juvenile. He finished second in a trio of top-level contests across three countries last season and earned respect at that level.

"He's been running at the top level all the time," a delighted O'Brien said. "We didn't think he'd get a mile and a quarter the first time we did it with him, but it was beautiful ground, we let him roll, and Seamus gave him a great ride. He kept going, so we're delighted. The Curragh is a tough place to get a mile and a quarter, and he didn't flinch—he kept going.

"The plan was to come here and go back to Ascot for the Queen Anne (Stakes, G1), and that's probably what's going to happen. But he has the option of the Prince of Wales' (Stakes, G1) now."

Heffernan, who rode Lancaster Bomber to runner-up finishes in the 2016 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) at Santa Anita Park and the 2017 Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) at Del Mar, was also full of praise.

"I was runner-up in two Breeders' Cups on him," Heffernan said. "He handles the ground, and he's getting stronger all the time. It was only a matter of time before he was going to win a big one. Fast ground is his thing, and he doesn't always get that in Europe. He needs fast ground. He's a lovely horse to ride."

Defoe's participation was in doubt Sunday because of his trainer's concerns about the fast ground. Despite the son of Dalakhani's third-place finish, Varian was happy with his decision to let him run.

"The ground was safe, and I'm not overly disappointed that we decided to let him run," he said. "It did him no harm, and it underlined the fact that he needs a mile and a half. He's still a very nice horse, and we'll look at the Hardwicke (Stakes, G2) if there does happen to be some cut in the ground at Ascot. You never know."