Social Misfit Scores in Louisiana Legends Classic

It isn't often that a horse trained by Karl Broberg and ridden by Tim Thornton will go off at 8-1 at Evangeline Downs, but that is exactly what happened May 26 with Social Misfit in the $100,000 Louisiana Legends Classic Stakes.

Much to the delight of his backers, he covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.94 to win over a fast track.

Evangeline Downs hosted its richest night of the Thoroughbred season Saturday during Louisiana Legends Night. With eight stakes races and total purses of $600,000, the evening was a showcase of some of the finest Louisiana-bred horses in training.

Mobile Bay, the 1-2 favorite in the Classic, got off to a slow start and was last after the break. He won five races in a row entering Saturday night but was unable to mount a rally this time and came in fifth. Social Misfit was close to the pace set by longshot No One Greater, who led through a quarter-mile in :24.99 and a half-mile in :50.01. End Zone Athletics' Social Misfit assumed the lead at the top of the stretch and held off the challenge of Lucky Andy through the lane to win by a head.

The win was the 17th in 63 starts for Social Misfit, and the $60,000 first-place purse increased his earnings to $486,966.

The 9-year-old gelding by Porto Foricos was bred by Earl and Keith Hernandez out of the Friendly Lover mare Unfriendly Koo.

Also on the Saturday night card, Mr. Al's Gal went to the lead in the $75,000 Louisiana Legends Distaff Stakes and never relinquished it to win by 1 1/2 lengths in a final time of 1:45.40 for 1 1/16 miles.

Mr. Al's Gal turned the tables on the heavy favorite, Pacific Pink, who defeated her in their last meeting May 2 at Evangeline Downs. The win was the first of 2018 for the filly owned by Brittlyn Stable. She is trained by Justin Jeansonne and was ridden to victory by Diego Saenz. Mr. Al's Gal was bred by J. Adcock and Neal McFadden. She is by Salute The Sarge and out of the Spanish Steps mare Spanish Ice.

Brittlyn Stable's homebred Testing One Two is another filly who has made her mark on Louisiana racing during her brief career, and she came through with a two-length victory in the $75,000 Louisiana Legends Soiree Stakes. The victory was the fourth stakes win in her seven races. She covered the one-mile distance in 1:39.36. She is trained by Victor Arceneaux and was ridden to victory by Saenz. Testing One Two is by Star Guitar and out of the Scat Daddy mare Yes Sir.

Ours to Run scored a second straight stakes victory over a dirt surface with a win in the $75,000 Louisiana Legends Mademoiselle Stakes. She won the LA Bred Premier Night Matron at Delta Downs in February before she went to the the turf in consecutive losses at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots and Keeneland.

Owned by Colonel Thoroughbreds, Ours To Run made a four-wide move around the far turn under jockey Roberto Morales and surged to the lead at the top of the stretch. She went on to record a 4 1/4-length victory in a time of 1:03.41 for 5 1/2 furlongs. Ours To Run was bred by Clifford Grum and is trained by Larry Jones.

Monte Man overcame a squeeze at the start and a five-wide trip to win the $75,000 Louisiana Legends Sprint Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths in 1:03.86 for 5 1/2 furlongs. The win was the fifth in a row for Monte Man and the third straight stakes score for the gelding owned by Ivery Sisters Racing, trained by Ron Faucheux, and ridden to victory by Gerard Melancon.

Bred by Val Murrell, Monte Man is by Custom For Carlos and out of the Sutter's Prospect mare Sarah's My Angel.

Double Star managed to record his second stakes victory of the year in the $75,000 Louisiana Legends Cheval Stakes. Double Star made an aggressive move on the far turn to overtake pacesetters In Charge Halo and Battle At Sea. From there he went on to win by 8 1/4 lengths in a time of 1:39.09 for the mile. Double Star also won the May 5 Equine Sales Derby at Evangeline Downs.

Trust Factor was a gate-to-wire winner in the $75,000 Louisiana Legends Turf Stakes. Colby Hernandez was aboard for the one-length victory over the yielding turf course in a final time of 1:45.45 for 1 1/16 miles.