Page McKenney Lands Determined Salvator Mile Score

In his seventh season of racing, Adam Staple and Jalin Stable's hard-hitting Page McKenney showed the same determination that has brought him back year after year with a strong rally in the $100,000 Salvator Mile (G3) at Monmouth Park.

It was the 8-year-old Eavesdropper gelding's 22nd win in 56 starts and his first appearance at the New Jersey oval.

"I was hoping for a little bit more speed early, but we got what we got," said trainer Mary Eppler. "He just tries so hard. He's all heart—just an amazing horse."

Fourth while Shaft of Light went a quarter in :23.41 and a half in :46.73, tracked by favored Sunny Ridge, Page McKenney saved ground inside under Horacio Karamanos before he was shifted wide off the far turn and set down in pursuit of the leaders.

"I thought those other two that finished second and third were going to be tough," Eppler said, and both dug in gamely, but Page McKenney eked out a half-length win. The final time was 1:36.49 on a fast track.

Off at odds of 7-1 in a seven-horse field, Page McKenney returned $17.60, $6.80, and $3.60. Shaft of Light paid $4.60 and $2.80, and Sunny Ridge brought $2.20. The order of finish was completed by Chip Leader, Papa Zulu, Great Stuff, and Indian Guide.

After launching his 2018 campaign with a win in the Feb. 17 Old Hickory Stakes at Gulfstream Park, Page McKenney finished fourth in the March 31 Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile Stakes (G2) before his Salvator Mile run.

Bred in Pennsylvania by Dr. James Bryant and Linda Davis, out of the Yarrow Brae mare Winning Grace, the chestnut gelding has a 22-15-4 record from 56 starts, with earnings of $1,870,940. He has won a stakes race every season since 2014.