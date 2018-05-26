Belvoir Bay Back in Sweet Spot for Monrovia Stakes

With 13 top-three placings from 19 starts, it is rare when Belvoir Bay delivers anything short of an admirable effort for her connections. Where the bay mare has proven most adept, however, is over the downhill course at Santa Anita Park, and she will return to the venue May 28 against nine other rivals in the $200,000 Monrovia Stakes (G2T) going about 6 1/2 furlongs.

Belvoir Bay has earned three of her six stakes wins over the downhill course, including both her outings in 2018. After winning the Mizdirection Stakes by a head in her 5-year-old debut March 25, the daughter of Equiano was much the best in winning the San Simeon Stakes (G3T) by two lengths over Coniah April 29. Though she has won over eight furlongs—including taking the 2016 Torrey Pines Stakes (G3)—the about 6 1/2 furlongs is where Belvoir Bay has been most effective, winning three of four outings over the distance.

Owned by Team Valor and Gary Barber and trained by Peter Miller, Belvoir Bay began her career in England before she won the 2015 Blue Norther Stakes at Santa Anita in her stateside debut. She boasts eights wins from her 19 starts with $438,361 in earnings.

Coniah has made a habit of late out of chasing Belvoir Bay—finishing fourth to that rival in the Mizdirection Stakes prior her runner-up outing in the San Simeon—but has enjoyed success herself over Santa Anita's unique course. The daughter of Harlington earned her lone graded stakes victory when she won the Las Cienegas Stakes (G3T) going about 6 1/2 furlongs during her seasonal bow Jan. 20.

The Phil D'Amato-trained Ancient Secret is another returnee from the Mizdirection Stakes, having finished fifth in that spot. The daughter of Kantharos recently snapped an eight-race losing skid when she captured an allowance test over the downhill turf April 21, her first win since she took the 2016 Lake George Stakes (G2T) for previous trainer Chad Brown.