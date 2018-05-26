Jockey Julio Felix Rides 3,000th Winner

Jockey Julio Felix recorded the 3,000th win of his career in a photo finish aboard Ragnar Korthase's Carnoustie May 25 at Arlington International Racecourse.

The New York-born Felix, 51, rallied his mount late in the seventh race to nab the victory at 5-1 for trainer Jon Cowan.

"I remember when I just wanted to win one race," Felix said. "When I won, those guys sprayed me down. I got whip cream on my head, the whole works. And this felt just as good as my first win.

"I know it was really close, but I was really trying. I just want to thank all the trainers, all the grooms and valets, and everyone that helped me to get here. All my Virgin Island people, this is for you. This is for my little brother that passed away in a horse race there. I'm riding to carry on the legacy. This is for you my little brother, Anibal Felix."

Felix's family hails from St. Croix, Virgin Islands. He rode a handful of races there as a teen before he set up shop in South Florida in 1989. He won his first race in the United States at Calder Race Course that year. He then spent 14 years riding at Thistledown, where he won six riding titles. His four graded stakes victories include a win in the 2016 Hanshin Cup Stakes (G3) at Arlington aboard Trace Creek at odd of 44-1.