Brown Pleased With First Work from Gronkowski

Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited's Gronkowski put in his first work for trainer Chad Brown on May 26, when he went four furlongs in :47.99 over Belmont Park's main track in preparation for the June 9 Belmont Stakes (G1).

Brown, who took over training duties for the Lonhro colt from European-based trainer Jeremy Noseda, saw Gronkowski work in company with and inside two-time stakes winner Engage immediately after the morning break for track renovations. Gronkowski recorded splits of :24 2/5 and :47 4/5 and galloped out in 1:00 1/5, according to New York Racing Association clockers.

Video

"He breezed great. It was his first work for us," Brown said. "We gave him a couple of weeks to acclimate over here and get used to the main track, and it went better than expected."

From six starts exclusively in Great Britain, Gronkowski has won his last four races, including three to start his 3-year-old campaign—all contested at one mile. He is expected to stretch to the 1 1/2-mile distance of the Belmont in his North American debut.

"Not having had the horse very long, I'm limited to what I can do and what kind of training regimen I can set up," Brown said. "Based on this unique situation, I set up a plan that I feel is fair to try and get him to the race if he's fit enough and good enough.

"It takes a special horse to get there, and based on what I saw today, he looked good out there. I'm excited to see what he does next weekend. He came to me in outstanding condition. He's very sound and easy to transition into what we're doing here. The horse is smart and all class. He has (the) true signs of a really good racehorse."

Jockey Jose Ortiz was in the irons as the dark bay colt got a feel for Big Sandy.

"He was very pleased," Brown said of Ortiz's reaction. "It just worked out today that he could come out and work him. He gave me some really good feedback that was positive and helpful for me."



Also on the work tab Saturday at Belmont was Blended Citizen, who worked for the first time since his 1 1/2-length victory in the May 12 Peter Pan Stakes (G3) at the New York oval.

The Proud Citizen colt threw a speedy half-mile in :47.55 over Belmont's main track with Nick Esler in the irons for his first breeze in preparation toward a start in the Belmont Stakes.

The 3-year-old took to the track at 5:45 a.m. EDT and was allowed to stand and take in the massive course before he went about his work regimen. Trainer Doug O'Neill said the work was timed with splits of :12 3/5 and :25 for the first quarter, with a gallop out to five furlongs in 1:00 and to six furlongs in 1:13.

Video

Winner of the March 17 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) on Polytrack at Turfway Park, Blended Citizen accomplished that task in blinkers.

"I think the blinkers helped him focus and not run immaturely or spotty," O'Neill said. "The blinkers also helped the rider place him in his races easier (and have) more early speed away from the gate."

Following the Jeff Ruby, Blended Citizen remained in Kentucky and again stepped up in company in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G3) at Keeneland. Although hindered and forced to alter his course in the stretch, Blended Citizen ran fifth behind reigning 2-year-old champion Good Magic.

After earning only 22 points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, Blended Citizen was an also-eligible in the Run for the Roses but failed to draw in when no defections were announced from the race. He instead worked a solid six furlongs in 1:16 May 5 at Churchill Downs, his last work before his victory in the Peter Pan.

Blended Citizen has the chance to become the eighth horse to sweep the Peter Pan-Belmont Stakes double, joining Counterpoint (1951), Gallant Man (1957), Cavan (1958), Coastal (1979), Danzig Connection (1986), A.P. Indy (1992), and Tonalist (2014).

