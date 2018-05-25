Records Tumble at 'Best Ever' National Weanling Sale

A filly by champion sire Fastnet Rock sold for AU$750,000 (US$567,000) on Day 2 of what was billed the most successful Magic Millions Gold Coast National Weanling sale ever.

Records were smashed across the board with the sale gross soaring 23% and the average climbing 21% from the 2017 auction.

The AU$750,000 sale of Lot 334, a Fastnet Rock—More Valour filly, made history as well. She is the most expensive filly ever sold in the history of the Southern Hemisphere's weanling auction.

"Ideally, we would have loved to have gotten her for AU$300,000 or AU$400,000, but she was the best horse here," Waterford Bloodstock's Mike Rennie said. "You just can't get a pedigree like that and by a champion sire. We knew we would have to pay a lot of money. I was thinking we might have needed AU$600,000, but still at AU$750,000 she is a great buy."

On type, Rennie said the filly was "a belter."

"She's a medium-sized filly with a good girth—well balanced with a big hip. She's just what I like to see—not too big, and she's really well in proportion."

"She moved beautifully, and Coolmore does a great job."

Aquis Farm was rewarded handsomely when Lot 549, a colt by I Am Invincible, sold for $400,000 ($302,000).

Paul Moroney purchased the youngster in conjunction with Sir Owen Glenn's Go Bloodstock Australia as one of three purchases over the two-day auction.

The $400,000 colt is the third foal out of Marechal (General Nediym), a half sister to Darren Weir's outstanding middle distance performer Humidor. The mare's first foal, Cyber Attack, is already a juvenile winner.

The leading buyer was the United Kingdom-based Redwall Bloodstock, which went to AU$310,000 ($234,500) to secure the Zoustar—Shakeira colt offered by Kingstar Farm.

"He's obviously by the most exciting young sire over here at the moment," Charlie Redvers of Redwall Bloodstock said. "We have a vested interest I must say, but he's just a cracker. He's the most athletic colt with a huge amount of style and presence. He'll be brought back to be resold, and we hope he will be one of (Zoustar's) top lots."

The two-day National Weanling Sale had 383 lots sold during Book 1 at a clearance rate of 85%. The average price was $63,116, and the sale grossed over $24 million.

"It was a sensational day," Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch said. "Following on from yesterday—it got stronger and deeper. The clearance rate of 85% set a tone for what hopefully is in store next week.

"We've been very well-rewarded by our vendors, and the buyers have confidence in what we're doing here, and long may it continue."