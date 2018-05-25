Old Friends to be Celebrated May 28 at Emerald Downs

On Monday, May 28, Memorial Day, Emerald Downs in Auburn, Wash., will celebrate Thoroughbred Aftercare with a special event for Old Friends, the non-profit Thoroughbred Retirement Facility based in Georgetown, Ky.

Monday's spotlight race will be the $50,000 Hastings Stakes, a six furlong contest for older fillies and mares. This will be the 23rd running of the race, and this year $250 per starter will be donated to Old Friends.

Currently the race has drawn 15 nominations. Citizen Kitty, the 6-year-old mare by Proud Citizen out of No Constraints will be back to defend her title in the Hastings.

Fans are welcome to visit the Old Friends vendor table, which will be located on track level at the Newcomer's Center, to learn more about Old Friends and its mission and receive a free commemorative postcard.

Founded in 2003 by Michael Blowen, Old Friends is dedicated to the dignified retirement of Thoroughbreds whose racing and-or breeding careers came to an end. One of the only facilities in the country to accept stallions, Old Friends is home to numerous champions, including Kentucky Derby-Preakness winners Silver Charm and War Emblem, Breeders' Cup Classic winner Alphabet Soup, Belmont Stakes winners Sarava and Touch Gold, and even an Emerald Downs star, Awesome Gem, who won the GR3, $200,000 Longacres Mile over the Auburn oval in 2011.

