Starship Jubilee wins the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Sprint at Gulfstream Park

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin

Starship Jubilee Favored to Repeat in Nassau Stakes

Ghostly Presence also entered in Nassau, a grade 2 turf race at Woodbine.

After scoring a 2 1/2-length victory in last year's Nassau Stakes (G2T), Soli Mehta and Kevin Attard's Starship Jubilee is the 6-5 favorite to repeat in the $175,000 one-mile turf race for fillies and mares May 27 at Woodbine.

Starship Jubilee, a 5-year-old daughter of Indy Wind, was named Canada's champion turf female last year after she followed her Nassau score with a dead-heat victory with Rainha Da Bateria in the Dance Smartly Stakes (G2T).

Trained by Attard, Starship Jubilee enters this year's Nassau off a close runner-up finish in the Mary Todd, run as a stakes for Florida-breds Feb. 17 on the Gulfstream Park turf. That effort followed her victory over other Florida-breds in the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Stakes there.

The expected field of seven also includes Ghostly Presence, a 4-year-old daughter of Ghostzapper  who in December won the Tropical Park Oaks on the Gulfstream turf.

The well-traveled Gianna's Dream, trained by Mike Maker and owned by Jordan Wycoff, will get her first test on Canadian turf in the Nassau Stakes.

A lifetime winner of nine races from 20 starts, the 5-year-old daughter of Twirling Candy  looks for a sweeter result than her past two starts. The bay finished sixth in the Jan. 13 Marshua's River Stakes (G3T) and fifth in the Mary Todd Stakes.

"She's a filly that I think is really going to take to this different style of turf course," said Nolan Ramsey, grandson of Thoroughbred owner/breeders Ken and Sarah Ramsey and assistant to Maker. "I had her this winter at Gulfstream, and I don't think she particularly liked that type of turf. After Gulfstream, she had a tough campaign, so we gave her a little time off. She came back looking absolutely unreal. She's put on some weight, and her coat looks really good."

Entries: Nassau S. (G2T)

Woodbine, Sunday, May 27, 2018, Race 8

  • Grade IIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $175,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:57 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Jennifer Lynnette (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateChantal Sutherland118Mark E. Casse8/1
22Gianna's Dream (OK)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Contreras118Michael J. Maker15/1
33Ghostly Presence (ON)Rafael Manuel Hernandez118Roger L. Attfield5/2
44Starship Jubilee (FL)Eurico Rosa Da Silva122Kevin Attard6/5
55Bletchley (GB)Patrick Husbands116Mark E. Casse12/1
66Niigon's Eclipse (ON)Gary Boulanger118Rachel Halden15/1
77Grizzel (IRE)David Moran120Michael J. Doyle5/1