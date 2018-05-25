Starship Jubilee Favored to Repeat in Nassau Stakes

After scoring a 2 1/2-length victory in last year's Nassau Stakes (G2T), Soli Mehta and Kevin Attard's Starship Jubilee is the 6-5 favorite to repeat in the $175,000 one-mile turf race for fillies and mares May 27 at Woodbine.

Starship Jubilee, a 5-year-old daughter of Indy Wind, was named Canada's champion turf female last year after she followed her Nassau score with a dead-heat victory with Rainha Da Bateria in the Dance Smartly Stakes (G2T).

Trained by Attard, Starship Jubilee enters this year's Nassau off a close runner-up finish in the Mary Todd, run as a stakes for Florida-breds Feb. 17 on the Gulfstream Park turf. That effort followed her victory over other Florida-breds in the Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf Stakes there.

The expected field of seven also includes Ghostly Presence, a 4-year-old daughter of Ghostzapper who in December won the Tropical Park Oaks on the Gulfstream turf.

The well-traveled Gianna's Dream, trained by Mike Maker and owned by Jordan Wycoff, will get her first test on Canadian turf in the Nassau Stakes.

A lifetime winner of nine races from 20 starts, the 5-year-old daughter of Twirling Candy looks for a sweeter result than her past two starts. The bay finished sixth in the Jan. 13 Marshua's River Stakes (G3T) and fifth in the Mary Todd Stakes.

"She's a filly that I think is really going to take to this different style of turf course," said Nolan Ramsey, grandson of Thoroughbred owner/breeders Ken and Sarah Ramsey and assistant to Maker. "I had her this winter at Gulfstream, and I don't think she particularly liked that type of turf. After Gulfstream, she had a tough campaign, so we gave her a little time off. She came back looking absolutely unreal. She's put on some weight, and her coat looks really good."