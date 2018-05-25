AGSC Reviews Dixie, Soaring Softly, The Very One

Upon review from the American Graded Stakes Committee, the May 19 renewal of the grade 2 Dixie Stakes—originally scheduled for the Pimlico Race Course turf course but switched to the main track—will not have its original grade reinstated, it was announced May 25.

The surface switch for the Dixie prompted such notable runners as champion World Approval and grade 1 winner Divisidero to be scratched out of the test. Per committee policy, the race was automatically downgraded to grade 3 status and was conducted as a grade 3 stakes race.

The American Graded Stakes Committee determined after a review the Dixie should be recorded as a grade 3 race. The winner of the race is therefore credited with a grade 3 win, and the second and third-place finishers are credited with grade 3 placings.

It is the policy of the American Graded Stakes Committee that a race that is scheduled for the turf course, but is moved to the dirt track after the closing of nominations because the turf course is unsuitable for racing, is automatically downgraded one level for that running only. The American Graded Stakes Committee will, however, promptly review the running of any race that is automatically downgraded as a result of this policy, and may reinstate its former status.

The American Graded Stakes Committee also reviewed the May 19 renewal of the grade 3 Soaring Softly Stakes, scheduled for the Belmont Park turf course but switched to the main track. The committee has reviewed the off-the-turf renewal and has determined that the original grade 3 status will be reinstated for this renewal.

The committee also reviewed the May 19 renewal of The Very One Stakes, scheduled for the Pimlico turf course but switched to the main track. The American Graded Stakes Committee has reviewed the off-the-turf renewal and has determined that the original Listed status will be reinstated for this renewal