OBS June Sale Supplemental Catalog Now Online

June Sale Supplemental Catalog now online

Last Updated: May 25th, 2018

The supplemental catalog to the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2018 June Sale of Two-Year-Olds and Horses of Racing Age is now available on the company's website at obssales.com.

Five older horses and 78 two-year-olds have been supplemented and will sell as Hip No's 853 -936 on the sale's third day, Friday, June 15th. The supplemental catalog will be available at the sales grounds and on the OBS website. All supplemented horses will breeze at the fourth Under Tack session on Sunday, June 10th.

The supplemental catalog adds depth to the June Sale's outstanding stallion roster. Two-time Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) winner Goldencents, who earned over $3-million after he was purchased out of the June Sale supplemental catalog, is represented by his first crop of two-year-olds. The supplemental catalog also includes two-year-olds by Bernardini, Candy Ride (ARG), Hard Spun, Into Mischief, Orb, Scat Daddy, Strong Mandate and Uncle Mo.

There are now 922 two-year-olds and 12 older horses cataloged for the three-day sale, set for Wednesday, June 13th through Friday, June 15th, with all sessions beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The Under Tack Show will be divided into four sessions, scheduled for Thursday, June 7th through Sunday, June 10th, with each session beginning at 7:30 a.m. Hip No.'s 1 - 225 will breeze on Thursday, Hip No.'s 226 - 450 go on Friday, Hip No.'s 451 - 675 will work on Saturday, and Hip No.'s 676 - 936 will go on Sunday.

The Under Tack Show and Sale will be streamed live via the OBS website as well as the DRF, TDN and BloodHorse websites. The works will be available on DVD and on the OBS website, the Video Room and kiosks throughout the sales pavilion. In-room viewing is available at The Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn, Homewood Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Residence Inn and the Ocala Hilton, plus lounge viewing is available at the Hilton.

Current information about OBS sales, consignors and graduates is now also available via social media sites Facebook and Twitter. A link on the homepage directs users to either site.

Sales results will be available on the OBS website, updated hourly during each session of the June Sale. In addition, the latest news regarding OBS graduates, sales schedules, nominations, credit requests, travel information and other news relevant to OBS consignors and customers is also available. E-mail should be addressed to obs@obssales.com.

For more information regarding the June Sale or OBS website, please call (352) 237-2154.

