WinStar Issues Statement After ESPN Story on Justify

As has been the case for the brunt of the past month, the current form and future standing of dual classic winner Justify dominated talk within the racing community May 24.

On the morning when the unbeaten son of Scat Daddy had the admiration of onlookers who witnessed his first trip to the racetrack since locking down the May 19 Preakness Stakes (G1), talk swirled regarding the unbeaten colt's future stud career. By late afternoon, the chestnut was the subject of an ESPN.com story—citing unnamed sources—that reported Coolmore Stud had obtained the colt's breeding rights.

After that story was posted, WinStar Farm issued the following statement:

"We have had numerous inquiries into the breeding rights of Justify, including from Coolmore," the statement read. "Nothing is finalized at this time and won't be in the foreseeable future. We are focused on the Belmont Stakes (G1) and his racing career at this time."

Justify is owned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners and Starlight Racing. Head of Plains and Starlight had bought into the horse's racing rights through SF Bloodstock. SF Bloodstock retained that percentage in breeding rights. He is aiming to become just the 13th horse in history to sweep the American Triple Crown.