CHRB's Baedeker Wants Late Odds Changes Addressed

After a staff report and presentation by California Horse Racing Board executive director Rick Baedeker outlining his concerns about computer-robotic wagering, specifically late odds changes, the regulator decided May 24 to form a committee to examine the issue.

Baedeker recommended the board adopt a rule that would mandate correct odds are provided to the public no later than five seconds after the start of any race. The staff report said the industry should be given a date to meet that standard, at which point if it's not met, California would close its pools earlier, for instance when the first horse enters the gate.

Baedeker added that closing pools early is not a solution he favors but he does want the industry to move forward on addressing odds changes. He said the late odds changes that have followed increased play by CRW outfits has negatively impacted horseplayers' perceptions. He said a proposed rule with a reasonable timeframe would force the issue.

Furthermore the CHRB executive director asked that the board encourage advance-deposit wagering outlets and tote companies to provide some of the same advantages enjoyed by CRW players to more of the public at large—in an effort to level the playing field. Baedeker didn't envision any rules being adopted toward this goal but hoped the message would be communicated to the industry.

"It would seem desirable to provide average players with the same tote connectivity as other bigger players have," Baedeker said. "I simply raise it because I've heard from players that it's not necessarily an even playing field."

Working as an executive at Hollywood Park, Baedeker recalls addressing late odds shifts in 2003 as CRW players—bettors that use algorithms to scan pools for value and computers to make hundreds or thousands of wagers in an instant to take advantage of that perceived value—entered pools there. He said customer surveys then pointed to frustration with the late odds changes and that 65% of people thought manipulation of the pools was taking place after races started, a perception Baedeker said he understood from the customers' perspective.

The staff report determined that currently wagers show up in the tote about 10-11 seconds after the start of the race and in the track's graphics production about 17 seconds after the start. Baedeker noted that current timing is a big improvement from the 45 seconds he remembers in 2003 and he believes the current timing could be further improved.

"In talking to some programmers I know a couple of weeks ago, they said this problem could be solved but it would take the industry's resolve to do it," Baedeker said. "We've had some conversations with the stakeholders, and there's no question that everybody would like to have the problem solved. I suggested a proposed rule would force the issue."

The staff report also noted that CRW outlets, which generally are teams, pay for direct access to totalizator pools, a feature the report said that is becoming increasingly available and affordable to other elite players.

The staff report documented four recent late odds changes at Santa Anita Park where the odds dropped, including a Feb. 9 race where a horse walked in the gate at 7-1 and paid 4-1, a March 18 race where a horse was 5-1 at the start and paid half that (5-2), and a May 10 race where a runner-up dropped from 6-1 to 7-2 shortly after the start. It cited a few times when odds on a winning horse went up.

"Hopefully we can get the problem fixed," Baedeker said. "I know none of us can be happy with the fact that some people think the game is fixed because, 'When I bet the horse he was 9-2 and I only got $5.60?' Something seems wrong with that," Baedeker said. "Now we know the reason for it. We know that as a matter of fact, everything is legit. But the people that are affected by that are probably not going to ask us the question and we don't get an opportunity to give them the answer.

"I know there's discussion about putting something in the program about why this happens. There's a chance that somebody reads that and there's a chance that may satisfy them. But it's probably better to try to solve the problem."

Randy Hartzell, pari-mutuel manager for Santa Anita Park, said in the report that any rules need to not push robotic bettors, sometimes referred to as batch bettors, out of pools.

"Batch betting has been going on for multiple years," Hartzell said. "There is no way that the tracks are going to give up this kind of handle."

Hartzell said he thanks God for batch betting, and noted that on May 3 CRW action helped move a Pick 4 pool past its guarantee, going from about $225,000 to $333,511. (When pools fall short of a guarantee, the track picks up the difference in payouts.)

"All I know as they were entering the gate I was praying for a big batch to come in so we would make the guarantee," Hartzell said. "There is no way we can ignore this kind of handle. It is all above board and prior to the horses leaving the gate."

The report said Thoroughbred Racing Associations continues to address the issue. It said the TRA2020 technical committee has been working to increase the rate of odds dissemination information and recognizes that further improvement is needed.

Baedeker said it's time for action.

"I really think with the odds drops, enough is enough," Baedeker said.

At the meeting, CHRB chairman Chuck Winner formed a special committee to examine the issue and said after talking with industry representatives on timing, a meeting would be conducted to discuss the issue, the recommendations of Baedeker, and any other issues.