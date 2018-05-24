Chemical Charge Readies Another Shot in Hong Kong

Top-level marathons are rare in Hong Kong racing, making the May 27 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (G1) at Sha Tin an attractive return engagement for Britain's Chemical Charge.

The 6-year-old son of Sea The Stars finished fourth as an 87-1 chance in December in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (G1), the victorious swan song for globetrotting star Highland Reel. The Vase bookends the Champions & Chater Cup as the only other group 1 race on the local calendar at the 1 1/2-mile distance.

Trainer Ralph Beckett said he reckons Chemical Charge's chances are much improved on his second visit to Sha Tin. He is the only overseas runner in a field of just five—shortened in part because the locals are at the end of a long racing season.

By contrast, Chemical Charge is a fresh horse. His only start between the Hong Kong engagements was a ninth-place finish in the Feb. 24 H.H. The Emir's Trophy Presented by Longines (G1) in Doha.

"We were pretty sure Sha Tin and the style of racing would suit him before he went in December, and he ran very well," Beckett told Hong Kong Jockey Club from his base in Hampshire, England. "I am hopeful that will happen again. I am very happy with the horse and confident of a big show because the track and the way the races are run there clearly suit him. He is definitely better going right-handed on a flat track."

Oisin Murphy will ride for the owner, Qatar Racing.

While the local contingent is small, it is not without ability.

Pakistan Star emerged from a season made difficult largely by his own antics to win the Audemars Piguet QE II Cup at 2,000 meters (1 1/4 miles) April 29 for trainer Tony Cruz.

Pakistan Star was barred from racing after stopping midrace late last season. He put his career in jeopardy when he again pulled himself up in an October barrier trial, required by the stewards for reinstatement. Only after showing better cooperation in subsequent trials was he allowed to re-enter competition.

Tommy Berry, who also has had a trying season in Hong Kong, has the mount and tested Pakistan Star in a dirt trial May 18.

"He felt as good as he possibly could have," Berry said. "He's got an incredible set of lungs, he pulls up very well in the wind. He's only got to go like that on Sunday and he will be very hard to beat."

Cruz also fields Gold Mount, runner-up in the QE II but a non-factor in last year's Champions & Chater (fifth), and Exultant, who comes from an emphatic win in the Queen Mother Memorial Cup (G3) over the course and distance and represents a major hope for this and future distance races.

Eagle Way, third in the QE II, also was third in the 2017 Champions & Chater. He represents John Moore's stable.