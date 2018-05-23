Belmont Handicapping Seminar to Benefit PDJF and TCA

The Charitable Impact Group (CIG), a non-profit organization benefiting human and equine welfare groups, and Daily Racing Form will host "Run For Glory," a Belmont Stakes handicapping seminar Wednesday, June 6, 2018, on Long Island, N.Y. The event will benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) and Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA).

Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, NBC racing analyst Randy Moss, and Daily Racing Form's Mike Watchmaker will assess Justify's chances to become the 13th Triple Crown winner at the Cherry Valley Country Club, 28 Rockaway Ave., Garden City, N.Y., from 6-9:30 p.m. Kenny Rice of NBC will serve as emcee. There will be live and silent auctions, live music, elegant hors d'oeuvres and festive cocktails. Individual tickets are $150 or $1,200 to sponsor a table for eight. Tickets may be purchased at www.pdjf.org. Contact the PDJF at (630) 595-7660 or info@pdjf.org for special ticketing requests.

Junior Alvarado, Javier Castellano, Angel Cordero, Jr., Ramon Dominguez, Jose Ortiz, John Velazquez and others will offer their insights into the running of the race and their past experiences in the Belmont Stakes.

"The CIG is extraordinarily grateful to the fans of and professionals within Thoroughbred racing for their compassion, generosity, and support for our mission of caring for injured jockeys and retired racehorses," said CIG board member Dr. Pete Hester, M.D.

"I would like to sincerely thank the Charitable Impact Group for their hard work on behalf of so many charities, including those within the racing industry," said PDJF board member John Velazquez. "The PDJF, an organization I am closely associated with, supports riders whose lives have been severely impacted by catastrophic on-track injuries. It is a vital resource for these athletes who have given so much to our sport. We greatly appreciate this opportunity to heighten awareness of the PDJF and its mission."

"We are honored to have been selected as co-beneficiary of the Charitable Impact Group's Belmont Stakes handicapping seminar," said Erin Crady, executive director of TCA. "TCA's grants to approved charities, working on behalf of Thoroughbreds and those who care for them, are only possible because of generous supporters like CIG."



