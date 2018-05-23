Golden Mischief Aims to Make Grade in Winning Colors

Juddmonte Farms' multiple stakes-winning filly Golden Mischief heads a field of six fillies in the 15th running of the $100,000 Winning Colors (G3) May 26 at Churchill Downs.



The six-furlong Winning Colors goes as Race 10 at approximately 5:26 p.m. ET and the sixth running of the $70,000-added Keertana Overnight Stakes, a 1 1/2-mile grass marathon for fillies and mares, is the third race at approximately 1:43 p.m.

Trained by Brad Cox, Golden Mischief (17-7-3-0; $406,730) scored an emphatic 8 1/4-length victory on April 4 at Oaklawn Park in a six-furlong optional-claiming allowance race with a final time of 1:08.77. The 4-year-old daughter of Into Mischief who was previously trained by Steve Asmussen is a three-time stakes winner in search of her first graded score.

Expected to join Golden Mischief in the Winning Colors starting gate is stablemate Pinch Hit (10-4-2-0; $159,050), the narrow winner of the 2017 Dogwood Stakes at Churchill. The Harlan's Holiday filly has been on the sidelines since finishing ninth in October's Lexus Raven Run Stakes (G2) at Keeneland.