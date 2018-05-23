Report: Mind Your Biscuits Sold to Shadai

Three-time grade 1 winner Mind Your Biscuits has been sold to Shadai Farm in Japan and will enter stud there following his racing season, according to Thoroughbred Racing Commentary.

The 5-year-old son of Posse is expected to make his next start June 9 in the Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) at Belmont Park, according to trainer Chad Summers. Shadai now becomes a partner in the ownership group that includes J. Stables LLC, M. Scott Summers, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Chad Summers, Daniel Summers and Michael E. Kisber. Mind Your Biscuits will reportedly race through the end of the year and then enter stud in 2019.

“This horse, has taken us on an unforgettable journey across the world, and has shown up with his best effort each and every time,” Summers told Thoroughbred Racing Commentary. “While it will be tough to let him go, we are excited to welcome Mr. Teruya Yoshida and his Shadai Farm to the Mind Your Biscuits family and look forward to seeing his babies run for many years to come.”

Mind Your Biscuits, bred by Jumping Jack Racing in New York, is the Empire State's richest state-bred runner with $3,719,286 in earnings through May 22. Out of the unraced Toccet mare Jazzmane, Mind Your Biscuits sold as a yearling for $47,000 through the 2014 Keeneland January winter mixed sale. He was bought back as a 2-year-old at the same price.

Summers had been involved in the early development of Mind Your Biscuits, having bought the colt privately after he failed to meet his reserve at the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale. He took over as the colt's trainer in 2017, the same year he took out his trainer's license, from Robert Falcone Jr., who won four races with Mind Your Biscuits in 2016, including the Malibu Stakes (G1). With Summers, the colt has garnered another three graded stakes victories, including consecutive wins in the Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News (G1) at Meydan Racecourse.