Medaglia d'Oro Tops Midlantic Sire Rankings by Average

Similar to the most recent juvenile sale in Florida, a runner by Medaglia d'Oro stole the limelight at the tail end of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale in Maryland. The $1.2 million colt anchored the Darley sire at the top of the sire rankings with a $710,000 average for two sold during the May 21-22 sale.

The top-selling bay colt, consigned by Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds as agent, is out of the graded stakes-winning Tapicat, a daughter of Tapit , and was bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys and Besilu Stable. Tapicat was bred by Winchell Thoroughbreds and Gainesway, who sold her at the Keeneland September yearling sale for $725,000 to Benjamin Leon Jr.'s Besilu Stable. After a successful campaign that included a win in the Florida Oaks (G3T), Leon sold the filly for $2.2 million at the 2016 Keeneland November breeding stock sale in foal to Pioneerof the Nile to Summer Wind Equine.

Medaglia d'Oro has been a fixture among the top five sires at most of the year's 2-year-olds in training sales. The sire was represented by three averaging $566,667 at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale and three averaging $531,667 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales April juvenile sale. The son of El Prado has had three seven-figure juveniles, with a filly at the Gulfstream sale matching the Midlantic sale's top price and a $1.1 million filly sold at the OBS April sale.

Lane's End's third-crop sire Union Rags was the Midlantic's sale second-leading sire by average, with five sold for an average of $235,200. A Union Rags colt named Tangled Union attracted the second-highest price at sale, bringing a $925,000 final bid from Michael Lund Petersen. Bobby Dodd, as agent, sold the New York-bred colt, who was bred by Avanti Stable. Grand Oaks bought the colt for $90,000 at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton New York-bred preferred yearling sale out of the Paramount Sales consignment.

Right down the line, the sires of the top three sellers followed the same ranking by average.

WinStar Farm's international traveler More Than Ready was the Midlantic sale's third-leading sire with four sold for an average of $230,500. One of the sire's colts, out of Canadian champion Embur's Song, fetched the sale third-highest price when Ed Savant Jr. went to $750,000. The colt's second dam, Embur Sunshine, is also the second dam of classic winner Exaggerator .

Hill 'n' Dale Farms' Maclean's Music, Castleton Lyon's Justin Phillip , and WinStar's Super Saver rounded out the sires with the top five averages. Maclean's Music was represented by four sold for an average of $168,750. A $325,000 colt brought the highest price among Maclean's Music progeny. Justin Phillip and Super Saver were tied with averages of $165,000 and both were represented by two sold. A Justin Phillip colt topped his sire's offerings at $275,000, while a $240,000 Super Saver colt was his sire's highest price.