$1.2 Million Medaglia d'Oro Colt Lights up Timonium

A well-bred son of Medaglia d'Oro that cost $475,000 as a yearling was purchased for $1.2 million May 22 during the second session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale; the highest price of the two-day affair.
Consigned as Hip 565 by Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds, the colt breezed an eighth-mile in :10 1/5, co-second-fastest for the distance during the under tack preview at the Timonium, Md. sale.
Bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys Farm and Besilu Stables, the colt is out of the grade 3-winning Tapit mare Tapicat and is from the female family of multiple grade 1 winner and sire Cat Thief and multiple grade 3 winner Train Robbery.