$1.2 Million Medaglia d'Oro Colt Lights up Timonium

A well-bred son of Medaglia d'Oro that cost $475,000 as a yearling was purchased for $1.2 million May 22 during the second session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale; the highest price of the two-day affair.

Consigned as Hip 565 by Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds, the colt breezed an eighth-mile in :10 1/5, co-second-fastest for the distance during the under tack preview at the Timonium, Md. sale.

FTMMAY, Hip 565: 2-year-old, c, 2016, Medaglia d'Oro - Tapicat, by Tapit; Breeder: Three Chimneys Farm, LLC & Besilu (KY) Sale Price: $1,200,000

Buyer: Dennis O'Neill

Consignor: Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds, agent Sale History: 2017KEESEP $475,000.

Bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys Farm and Besilu Stables, the colt is out of the grade 3-winning Tapit mare Tapicat and is from the female family of multiple grade 1 winner and sire Cat Thief and multiple grade 3 winner Train Robbery.