Justin Phillip Colt a Home Run for Horseman Centeno

Victor Centeno, a former assistant to Florida horseman Nick de Meric, knocked it out of the park during the May 22 second session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds sale when a colt he bought for $6,000 was sold for $275,000.

The son of Justin Phillip consigned as Hip 370 was bred in Kentucky by Jamie Frost and was produced from the Roman Ruler mare Miss Wined Up, a half sister to grade 3 winner Midnight Hawk and stakes winner Mayor Marv.

The sale receipt was signed in the name of Ro and Ward Williford.

Centeno purchased the colt for $6,000 as a weanling from Paramount Sales' consignment to the 2016 Keeneland November yearling sale.

Although he has previously sold through his former employer, the colt was consigned to Midlantic by Jimbo and Tori Gladwell's Top Line Sales.

"I have to give all the credit to him," Jimbo Gladwell said. "He put the time in and was rewarded for it. I have to give all the credit to him."

"They are my new heroes," a smiling Centeno said of the Gladwells. "The first year and they score for me."

Centeno, who has about seven or eight horses on his farm, said having knockout horses help make up for other horses that don't do as well.

"It's nice to have one of those once in a while," Centeno said. "I have a group of five (2-year-olds at sales) and one died on me so this one had to make up some ground."

Nick de Meric was pleased with Centeno's success.

"We have had a long relationship with Victor," de Meric said. "He has swallowed a few lumps over the years, as all of us have, and to see him hit one out of the park does my heart well. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart."

Despite his quick success with Top Line, Centeno still plans to sell with de Meric.

"I have learned a lot from Nick and I'm never going to leave home," he said. "I'll go back with Nick when I have a chance."