Ryan Strikes for Maclean's Music Colt at Fasig-Tipton

The pace danced to a slightly faster beat on the second day of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training May 22, as several horses brought six figures within the first two hours.

One of those, a Maclean's Music colt consigned as Hip 384 named Better B Gud to Me, was purchased by agent Mike Ryan for $325,000 from the De Meric Sales consignment.

During the May 21 first session of the sale, another Maclean's Music colt—consigned as Hip 146 by Scanlon Training and Sales—brought a comparable price of $300,000. Ryan, who looked extensively at both colts prior to the start of the sale, expressed his admiration for the progeny of the young sire.

"The colt yesterday was exceptional. He was the image of Maclean's Music," Ryan said. "I thought this colt was equal to him if not better. The difference is, this one is New York-bred."

Maclean's Music stands at Hill 'n' Dale Farms, where his advertised fee was $25,000 in 2018.

Ryan, who purchased last year's Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Cloud Computing (by Maclean's Music) for $200,000 from the Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency consignment at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale, was excited about the similarities he witnessed between the 2-year-old and the American classic winner during the Midlantic sale's under tack show.

"He's very like Cloud Computing but maybe not quite as large," Ryan said of Hip 384. "Cloud Computing is a very imposing, very powerful, very impressive horse. I've liked Maclean's Music since the get-go. The first one I ever bought was Cloud Computing and I think he's a sire that's going to continue to rise."

"He's bred the same way," Ryan said. "Cloud Computing is out of an A.P. Indy mare and he (Better B Gud to Me) is out of a Mineshaft mare. It's the same cross. So hopefully, we're right a second time."