Russian Winner Australian Prince is Australia's First

Three-time group 1 winner, English classic winner, and freshman sire Australia was represented by his first winner May 19 when Irish-bred Australian Prince won his racing debut at Krasnodar Hippodrome in Russia.

Australian Prince is a homebred for Russian owner Alexander V. Nezhenets, who bred the colt in Ireland out of the winning Pivotal mare Mail Princess. Nezhenets bought the mare for 170,000 guineas (US$283,700) at the 2010 Tattersalls October yearling sale and raced her in Russia.

Australian Prince races under the nom de course Progress Stud Farm and is trained by Ivan Lykov. He won the six-furlong Krasnodar Colts Trial Stakes by a head over Fast Bird (by Take Charge Indy). Two lengths back in third was Rising Dream, a colt by New Year's Day .

Australia had one other starter May 19, a filly named Beyond Reason, who made her racing debut at Newmarket in England in the Betway EBF Fillies novice stakes, in which she finished second.

Stanley Estate Stud bred Australia in Great Britain. The colt was sold for 525,000 guineas (US$883,400) through book one of the 2012 Tattersalls October yearling sale to Coolmore agent Demi O'Byrne. Australia became a group winner at 2, and at 3 won the Investec Derby, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, and Juddmonte International Stakes (all G1) and ended his racing career with a second in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes (G1).

Australia has 126 foals in his first crop. He stands at Coolmore Stud in Ireland for €35,000.