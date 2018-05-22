NFL Wants Feds to Enact Sports Wagering Standards

While states will regulate any expanded sports wagering, the National Football League is calling on the federal government to put minimum standards in place.

A United States Supreme Court decision May 14 clears the way for states to legalize sports wagering. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement May 21 calling on federal lawmakers to put minimum standards in place for the states that choose to offer sports wagering.

Goodell's statement:

As it was for my predecessors, there is no greater priority for me as the commissioner of the National Football League than protecting the integrity of our sport. Our fans, our players, and our coaches deserve to know that we are doing everything possible to ensure no improper influences affect how the game is played on the field. This week's ruling by the Supreme Court has no effect on that unwavering commitment.

We have spent considerable time planning for the potential of broadly legalized sports gambling and are prepared to address these changes in a thoughtful and comprehensive way, including substantial education and compliance training for our clubs, players, employees, and partners. These efforts include supporting common sense legislation that protects our players, coaches, and fans and maintains public confidence in our games.

We are asking Congress to enact uniform standards for states that choose to legalize sports betting that include, at a minimum, four core principles:

1. There must be substantial consumer protections;

2. Sports leagues can protect our content and intellectual property from those who attempt to steal or misuse it;

3. Fans will have access to official, reliable league data; and

4. Law enforcement will have the resources, monitoring, and enforcement tools necessary to protect our fans and penalize bad actors here at home and abroad.