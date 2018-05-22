Mucho Macho Man Colt Lights Up Bid Board Late

A colt from the first crop of Mucho Macho Man was purchased by Michael Lund Petersen for $625,000 late during the first session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale.

FTMMAY, Hip 278: two-year-old, c, 2016, Mucho Macho Man - Itsagiantcauseway, by Giant's Causeway; Breeder: Teneri Farm Inc. & Bernardo Alvarez (KY) Sale Price: $625,000

Buyer: Michael Lund Petersen

Consignor: Kirkwood Stables, agent Sale History: 2018OBSMAR ($55,000); 2017KEESEP $95,000; 2017KEEJAN $14,000.

Consigned by Kirkwood Stables, the colt breezed the fastest quarter-mile of :21 1/5 during the under tack workouts leading up to the sale. The colt had been a $55,000 buy-back at the Ocala Breeders' Sales March juvenile sale and was previously acquired for $95,000 from Select Sales at the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale.

"He matured a little bit," Kirkwood's Kip Elser said of the difference between the OBS sale at which the colt was bought back and the result Monday.

Elser said the colt had worked well both over the synthetic surface at OBS and on dirt at the Maryland State Fairgrounds where the Fasig-Tipton sale takes place.

"He was good on the poly and he was spectacular on the dirt," the South Carolina-based trainer said. "He was brilliant here and he stood out and sold."

Produced from a winning Giant's Causeway mare, the colt is from the extended female family of Canadian Horse of the Year and sire Peaks and Valleys and multiple grade 2 winner Alernation. He was bred in Kentucky by Teneri Farm and Bernardo Alvarez Calderon.