Bernardini Filly Meets High Expectations at F-T Sale

Consigned as Hip 246 by Paul Sharp, agent, the 2-year-old daughter of Bernardini brought the third highest price on the first day of the Fasig-Tipton 2-year-olds in training sale.

Bred in Kentucky by Thoroughbreds by Design, the dark bay or brown filly was purchased for $325,000 by Chuck Zacney, who purchased a total of five horses during the first session. He attended the sale with trainer John Servis to whom he gave the bulk of the recognition for the purchase.

"I have to give him most of the credit. We liked this well-balanced filly. She had a nice work and she's from a good family so she pretty much checked all the boxes, " Zacney said. "We were probably going to go up to about $450,000 so we're happy to get her for $325,000. We're very happy."

Working with bloodstock agent Liz Crow, Sharp said that he and Crow had had high expectations for the filly since they first picked her out last year at Keeneland, and that it was always their intention to target her for the Maryland sale.

"We liked her because of her athleticism and her pedigree obviously," Sharp said.

Out of the unraced Giant's Causeway mare Great Look, the filly is a half sister to winning gelding Great Kat. Her dam is a half sister to graded stakes winner Winning Cause and stakes-placed Ventry Bay. The filly worked an eighth-mile in :10 2/5 during Wednesday's under tack show.