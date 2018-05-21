Maclean's Music Colt Commands $300,000 at F-T Sale

In an early afternoon dominated by median prices, a bay colt consigned as Hip 146 stepped into the ring of the Fasig-Tipton Midtlantic 2-year-olds in training sale and the whole room came to life.

"This colt is hitting all the right notes," the auctioneer cried—a not-so-subtle nod to the colt's sire, Maclean's Music .

As the bids rose, the resounding declaration of 'sold' was finally sounded to the tune of $300,000, the co-highest price of the day to that point.

"We were happy with the price, but we knew kind of at the beginning of the year that he was a star of ours," said consignor David Scanlon of Scanlon Training and Sales. "When he started breezing he really rose to the top."

The colt was purchased by Steven W. Young, agent, for an undisclosed buyer.

"It's an awful nice horse. He breezed good on the day and he's from a fast family," said Young. "He's just over the middle of the plate I feel. He's a stand-out horse."

The colt breezed an eighth-mile in an impressive :10 1/5 during Tuesday's under tack show—one of the rainiest of the sale in which the track was considerably sloppy.

Bred in Kentucky by Johnson, Galvin & Flounders, he is out of the Indian Charlie mare Cheyenne Autumn—a half sister to stakes-placed Sent From Heaven—and is from the female family of grade 1 winner Chris Evert. Scanlon purchased the colt for $70,000 from the Hunter Valley Farm consignment at the Fasig-Tipton July sale.

"We came up here with high expectations," Scanlon added. "He's the star. He's kind of the man. He's got the best personality; doesn't care about anything. He does his job then goes home and sleeps all day."