More Than Ready Colt Brings $750,000 at Midlantic Sale

Ben McElroy, on behalf of Ed Savant Jr., went to $750,000 to acquire a More Than Ready colt during the May 21 first session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale.

The price was the highest for the sale at the time the colt went through the ring. Consigned as Hip 204 by Hartley/DeRenzo, agent, the colt was the highest-priced previously-purchased offering at the sale, having been bought out of the Denali Stud consignment for $500,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

FTMMAY, Hip 204: two-year-old, c, 2016, More Than Ready - Embur's Song, by Unbridled's Song; Breeder: Bridlewood Farm (FL) Sale Price: $750,000

Buyer: Ed Savant Jr.

Consignor: Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds, agent Sale History: 2017KEESEP $500,000.

Out of the Unbridled's Song mare Embur's Song—Canadian champion older mare and winner of three grade 3 stakes—the colt's dam is a half sister to winning mare Dawn Raid, dam of three-time grade 1 winner and Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) runner up, Exaggerator .

Bred in Florida by Bridlewood Farm, the colt breezed an eighth-mile in :10 1/5 during the under tack show.