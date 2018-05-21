More Than Ready Colt Brings $750,000 at Midlantic Sale

Ben McElroy, on behalf of Ed Savant Jr., went to $750,000 to acquire a More Than Ready colt during the May 21 first session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale.
The price was the highest for the sale at the time the colt went through the ring. Consigned as Hip 204 by Hartley/DeRenzo, agent, the colt was the highest-priced previously-purchased offering at the sale, having been bought out of the Denali Stud consignment for $500,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale.
Out of the Unbridled's Song mare Embur's Song—Canadian champion older mare and winner of three grade 3 stakes—the colt's dam is a half sister to winning mare Dawn Raid, dam of three-time grade 1 winner and Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) runner up, Exaggerator .
Bred in Florida by Bridlewood Farm, the colt breezed an eighth-mile in :10 1/5 during the under tack show.