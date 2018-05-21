New York Revokes Charlerie's License Three Years

Thoroughbred trainer Brandon Charlerie had his license to own and train Thoroughbreds revoked for at least three years and was fined $3,000 after what regulators say was his role in claiming a horse in 2016 at Belmont Park on behalf of two individuals who weren't licensed as owners.

Charlerie will not be permitted to re-apply for a license in New York for at least three years, the board of the New York State Gaming Commission ruled at its May 21 public meeting.

Officials declined to make public a report issued earlier this year by a hearing officer assigned to the case, saying the information would be released May 22 after Charlerie has been served with the board's decision.

The Gaming Commission board, in its unanimous decision, offered no commentary on the matter beyond saying only that it had amended the hearing officer's recommendation.

In May 2017, racing stewards hit Charlerie with a $3,000 fine and suspended his license for 60 days.

The state agency, according to its disciplinary database, said in 2017 that Charlerie "committed an improper, corrupt and fraud act and practice in relation to racing and committed and attempted to commit fraud and misrepresentation with racing.''

It said he claimed Palladian Bridge from the second race at Belmont Oct. 28, 2016 in his own name "while he was a front for other persons who were the actual claimants.'' It identified those individuals as Keno Walcott and Johnny Frontal, who at the time were not eligible to claim a horse.

The agency said Charlerie knew the two individuals were not licensed and not able to legally race or train in New York. It said he "intentionally presented and gave false information to the stewards and the (Gaming) Commission investigators as to the rightful owner of the horse.''

The hearing officer assigned to the case earlier this year recommended a revocation that would have allowed Charlerie to re-apply for a license in two years. Charlerie had appealed the original decision by stewards, and he had a hearing on the matter late this winter.