CTBA Considers All Options for Future Sales

While Barretts Sales will continue to run under the auspices of the Los Angeles County Fair Association at least through the end of 2018, the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association is discussing other options to ensure California has a full, year-round sales schedule in 2019 and beyond.

"Breeding trends have been moving in a positive direction, and the quality of horses in the state has improved tremendously," said CTBA president Doug Burge. "The CTBA, for several years, has been working on a transition in regards to commercial sales. We've had numerous conversations with Barretts, other major sales companies, and several racetracks."

The LACFA, which operates at Fairplex Park in Pomona, Calif., in recent years has been reducing its interest in the racing industry. It closed its racetrack and moved its traditional September racing dates to Los Alamitos in 2014. Barretts currently conducts its 2-year-old sale, paddock sale of horses of racing age, and select yearling auction at Del Mar and its January and October sales at Fairplex.

"Everything is status quo for Barretts sales through this year, with our full regular sales schedule," said Renee Hernandez, a spokeswoman for LACFA. When asked about 2019 and beyond, Hernandez said that LACFA is scheduled to launch a strategic plan for the entire organization June 4. She did not speculate on what that would mean for Barretts.

The LACFA and William Baker, Barretts vice president and controller, have ended their relationship, and he will leave the company May 31. Baker called it a "mutually agreed understanding" and said that he "will be pursuing other projects after that date" in an email notifying people of the change.

The CTBA sent out an eblast May 21 to its members and interested industry representatives regarding California sales.

"There have been concerns regarding Barretts and the future of sales in California," the eblast said. "Be assured that the CTBA is working with Barretts, L.A. County Fair, and several other interested parties to assure continuing sales in California."

Burge said that the CTBA is working to facilitate and support any transition that might be necessary. The CTBA offers a sale of yearlings and horses of racing age in August at Pleasanton in the northern part of the state, and the association will continue to offer that sale annually.

"This is one of the most important things on my plate right now to make sure we have quality sales venues," said Burge. "Our focus here is to work with all the other entities to ensure that quality commercial sales venues are here for the future. California-breds are 50% of the fields here. The sales venues allow the industry to provide this inventory, and that's in everybody's best interests."