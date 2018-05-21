Grant Williamson to Join Fasig-Tipton

Fasig-Tipton announced today that industry veteran Grant Williamson will be joining the company's staff, effective June 11. He will join the auction team as a sales announcer, and will also serve as an Account Executive, participating in sales recruitment.

Williamson is currently the Director of Stallion Nominations and Sales at Three Chimneys Farm. Prior to Three Chimneys, he worked for Adena Springs and Vinery, Ltd., in a variety of capacities, including stallion director.

"Grant brings twenty-five years of experience in the Thoroughbred industry to Fasig-Tipton," said Fasig-Tipton President Boyd Browning. "We are excited to add his talents to our team."

Williamson commented: "I am most appreciative to Three Chimneys for the chance to be involved with the farm at such an exciting time. This new chapter represents a once in a lifetime opportunity that I could not pass up."

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.