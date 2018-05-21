Justify

Maryland Jockey Club

Justify Tops NTRA 3YO Poll, Second in Overall Poll

Unbeaten Justify unanimous choice atop 3-year-old poll.

To nobody's surprise, undefeated dual-classic winner Justify remained a unanimous first-place choice in the latest NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll released May 21. 

In the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses of all ages, Justify ranked second. He was the clear leader in first-place votes, with 25, versus 11 for West Coast; but lagged in overall points, 345 to 322.

NTRA Top 3-year-old poll
Rank, Horse    Points (First-place votes)
1. Justify    400 (40)
2. Good Magic    344
3. Audible    321
4. Bravazo    224
5. Monomoy Girl    149
6. My Boy Jack    139
7. Bolt d'Oro    120
8. Tenfold    66
9. Magnum Moon    65
10. Instilled Regard    64

NTRA Poll, all ages
1.    West Coast    345 (11)
2.    Justify    322 (25)
3.    Mind Your Biscuits    216
4.    City of Light    209 (1)
5.    Accelerate    175
6.    Army Mule    125
7.    Unique Bella    119
8.    Heart to Heart    105
9.    Backyard Heaven    68
10.  Gun Runner     58