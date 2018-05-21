Justify Tops NTRA 3YO Poll, Second in Overall Poll

To nobody's surprise, undefeated dual-classic winner Justify remained a unanimous first-place choice in the latest NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll released May 21.

In the NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll for horses of all ages, Justify ranked second. He was the clear leader in first-place votes, with 25, versus 11 for West Coast; but lagged in overall points, 345 to 322.

NTRA Top 3-year-old poll

Rank, Horse Points (First-place votes)

1. Justify 400 (40)

2. Good Magic 344

3. Audible 321

4. Bravazo 224

5. Monomoy Girl 149

6. My Boy Jack 139

7. Bolt d'Oro 120

8. Tenfold 66

9. Magnum Moon 65

10. Instilled Regard 64

NTRA Poll, all ages

1. West Coast 345 (11)

2. Justify 322 (25)

3. Mind Your Biscuits 216

4. City of Light 209 (1)

5. Accelerate 175

6. Army Mule 125

7. Unique Bella 119

8. Heart to Heart 105

9. Backyard Heaven 68

10. Gun Runner 58