Tapit Colt Attracting Attention at Midlantic Sale

Veteran sale consignor Randy Miles says he has never had a sale candidate attract the kind of attention that buyers are showering upon a Tapit colt scheduled to sell during the May 22 second session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-old sale.

The sale session at the Maryland State Fairgrounds near Timonium, Md., begins at 2 p.m.

"Everybody has been impressed," Miles said of the 2-year-old consigned as Hip 538 and the only colt by Gainesway's perennial leading sire Tapit in the sale after withdrawals. "I have never had a horse where on a normal day after he galloped people followed him back to the barn to watch him cool out."

During Sunday's final under tack workouts the colt foaled Feb. 16, 2016, and named Nitrous not only sped an eighth-mile in :10 1/5, co-second-fastest during the three days of pre-sale works, but private clockers timed the colt's "gallop out" time for a quarter-mile in :21 1/5, which tied for the fastest official work time at that distance.

"He's a really, really nice horse. I haven't been around to look at all the other horses, so I can't say for sure, but it's possible he's the top horse in the sale," Miles said.

The colt even took an unorthodox path to the sale, with Miles stopping at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington to work the colt en route to Maryland from Florida. Nitrous has four published works on Keeneland's main track.

"He has always been fast," Miles said. "He even has a published workout at Keeneland where he was the best of 66 out of the gate. We were just trying to show the public how nice of a horse he is. We want to let him showcase himself." The colt earned his bullet May 4 at Keeneland after he drilled through four furlongs in :47.

The colt bred in Kentucky by Winchell Thoroughbreds is the first foal out of Speedinthruthecity, a City Zip mare who won seven times, including three black-type stakes and two placed finishes in grade 3 stakes. She earned $402,751. Multiple stakes winner and grade 1-placed Cadillac Women, the colt's third dam, is the granddam of grade 1 winner Dawn of War.