Overnight Ratings Spike 12% for NBC Preakness Broadcast

With viewers perhaps sensing a special horse in undefeated Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) winner Justify, overnight ratings for NBC's Preakness Stakes (G1) coverage increased 12% compared with last year's broadcast.

NBC reported the numbers May 21, noting the overnight ratings numbers do not include results for its digital platforms.

The broadcast from a rainy and foggy Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore earned a 5.5 overnight rating and a 12 share, peaking with a 6.6 rating and 15 share during the actual race portion of the broadcast from 6:45-7 p.m. EDT.

Justify won the Preakness and is being pointed to the Belmont Stakes (G1) June 9 at Belmont Park, where he would be the first undefeated dual classic winner to start in that race since Big Brown in 2008.

NBC reported the Preakness telecast led into its NHL Playoff game coverage, which also enjoyed an overnight ratings increase compared with last year.

Top markets for NBC's Preakness Stakes telecast, overnight ratings:

1 - Louisville 15.2/30

2 - Baltimore 14.9/31

3 - Tampa 10.7/20

4 - Washington, D.C. 10.3/23

5 - Ft. Myers 9.9/19

6 - Buffalo 9.0/20

7 - Richmond 8.7/15

8 - New Orleans 8.4/16

9 - Philadelphia 7.9/16

10 - Tulsa 7.7/15