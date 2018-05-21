Asmussen Earns Second Maryland Jockey Club Bonus

For the second consecutive year, Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen claimed the top prize in the Maryland Jockey Club's $100,000 bonus program offered to trainers for their participation in stakes races over Preakness weekend at legendary Pimlico Race Course.

Asmussen led the way with 82 points to earn a $50,000 bonus. He won the $200,000 ClearSpan Chick Lang, $150,000 Maryland Sprint (G3) and $100,000 James W. Murphy and was third with Tenfold in the 143rd Preakness Stakes (G1) May 19. He also captured the $100,000 Skipat Stakes on Friday's Black-Eyed Susan Day program.

Fair Hill, Md.-based Graham Motion finished second with 45 points to pick up a $25,000 bonus. Motion won the $150,000 Stella Artois Gallorette (G3) Saturday and the historic $300,000 Pimlico Special (G3) Friday.

To be eligible, trainers had to run a minimum of five horses in 15 stakes races during Preakness weekend. Points were accumulated for finishing first (10 points), second (seven), third (five), fourth (three) and having a starter (one) among the 15 stakes, eight graded, worth $3.7 million in purses.

Bonus money totaling $50,000 was also offered for trainers having the most points in non-stakes races during Preakness weekend, with points accumulated in similar fashion. New York-based Linda Rice finished first with 22 points, earning the top bonus of $25,000.

Also winning bonus money were Mary Eppler (19 points, $10,000), James Lawrence (18 points, $7,500), Cal Lynch (16 points, $3,250), Dale Capuano ($16 points, $3,250) and Motion (15 points, $1,000). All five are based in Maryland.