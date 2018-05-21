Scotty's Model Scores Stakes Victory in Ballade

Bruno Schickedanz's homebred mare Scotty's Model earned her first stakes victory in the $100,000 Ballade Stakes May 20 at Woodbine as an 8-year-old.

Trained by Norm McKnight and ridden by Rafael Hernandez, the chestnut mare chased down pacesetter Code Warrior off a ground-saving trip in the six-furlong sprint for Ontario-sired fillies and mares.

Code Warrior shot to the lead from post 7 with Listenlindalisten and Little Christy leaving to her outside and pressing the pace through opening fractions of :22.42 and :45.07. Code Warrior shook off those early challengers heading into the turn, but Scotty's Model launched her bid after tracking the leaders along the rail and took over down the stretch to score by two lengths in 1:09.49.

Code Warrior stayed up for second, while Sparkles' Girl edged out Silent Sonet in photo for third-place.

"That was the plan between Norm and us. We were talking before the race: We've got some horses that have speed, but we have to be close so when we make the run we'll be able to have a clear trip," Hernandez said. "And that's what we did. Thanks Norm and Bruno, they've been doing wonderful work and I appreciate them letting me ride for them."

The multiple graded stakes-placed mare was sent postward as the 6-5 favorite and returned $4.60, $2.70 and $2.40. The win was her first of the year following a close third-place effort in the Whimsical Stakes (G3) last month at Woodbine and prior off-the-board finishes in a pair of stakes at Oaklawn Park.

"She loves it here and I think she loves all the fans here so she really runs her heart out for them," Schickedanz said.

The game plan for the Mr. Scotty mare did pay off and she notched her eighth lifetime victory from 19 starts while pushing her bankroll to $387,632.