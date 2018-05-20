Union Rags Colt Fastest in Final Under Tack Show

A fast Union Rags colt from the consignment of Bobby Dodd, agent, zipped an eighth-mile in :10 May 20, the fastest time at the distance during the three-day under tack show in preparation for the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale.

With sessions beginning at a revised 2 p.m. ET daily (previously 11 a.m.), the May 21-22 auction takes place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds near Timonium, Md.

Sunday's final workouts had been scheduled for May 17 but were pushed back after nearly non-stop rain that began Tuesday and continued through Preakness Stakes (G1) Day rendered the track unsafe.

Offered as Hip 561, the Union Rags colt named Tangled Union was bred in New York by Avanti Stable and produced from the winning Tale of the Cat mare Tanglewood Tale, a $200,040-earner from the female family of champion and sire Housebuster.

The colt was acquired by Grand Oaks for $90,000 from the Paramount Sales consignment to last year's Fasig-Tipton Saratoga preferred sale of New York-breds.

"Ten flat was a pleasant surprise," Dodd said. "I knew he was fast, but you never know what the track condition is going to be, so I thought he would go in :10 2/5 or :10 1/5 if we got lucky."

There were seven individuals Sunday that tied for the second-fastest eighth-mile breeze time of :10 1/5.

The day's fastest quarter-mile of :21 3/5 was turned in by Hip 556, a Real Solution filly offered by All Dreams Equine, agent. A half sister to stakes-placed Touchdown Kitten, the filly was bred in Kentucky by Ken and Sarah Ramsey. Sunday Sport, the winning Honour and Glory mare who produced the filly, is a half sister to multiple Argentinian champion Pryka and Menta Fresca, a group 3 winner in Argentina.

Sunday's under tack show was interrupted shortly into the session when a colt sustained a catastrophic injury after breezing an eighth-mile in :10 1/5.

The Maryland-bred colt from the first crop of Bandbox was consigned as Hip 410 by Crane Thoroughbred Services, agent, and was a half brother to stakes winners Miss Charm City and Jim's Prospect.

Consignor Clovis Crane said the colt had no physical issues and had been working well leading up to the under tack show. The colt apparently took a bad step. The rider was uninjured and continued to work other horses.

"He was the picture of health," Crane said. "If there is something wrong, I'm not going to breeze them. I've breezed hundreds and hundreds of 2-year-olds at breeze shows, and this is the first one to break down. It's unfortunate, but it happens."