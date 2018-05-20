Servalan First Black-Type Winner for No Nay Never

Coolmore Stud's No Nay Never was represented by his first black-type stakes winner May 20, when his daughter Servalan registered a 1 1/4-length score in the listed Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas.

Trained by Jessica Harrington for owner Vimal Khosla, Servalan broke awkwardly and settled at the rear of the field before beginning to pick up momentum with a quarter-mile to go in the six-furlong stakes. She unleashed her run in the final furlong to take the lead and finished the distance in 1:13.17 over the good to firm turf.

The race was the second effort for the 2-year-old filly, who was runner-up in her May 6 maiden debut at Dundalk on the all-weather track.

No Nay Never, winner of the Darley Prix Morny (G1) in France, is a son of the late Scat Daddy who raced in England and France as a 2-year-old. He broke his maiden on debut at Keeneland before racing in Europe for trainer Wesley Ward. Returned to the United States as a 3-year-old, he tried dirt racing in the Swale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park, and after a second-place finish he returned to the grass to win the Woodford Stakes Presented by Keeneland Select (G3T). He ended his career with a runner-up finish to Bobby's Kitten in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) on Santa Anita Park's downhill turf course.

No Nay Never, who had his first winner May 3 at Belmont Park when his daughter Mae Never No won on debut, stands at Coolmore Stud in Ireland for a 2018 fee of €25,000.