Dubawi Ups His Game to 150 Black-Type Winners

Dalham Hall Stud's top sire Dubawi was represented by his 150th black-type winner when his son Old Persian won the Betway Fairway Stakes May 19 at Newmarket in England.

The lone group 1 winner in Dubai Millennium's only crop is currently the fourth-leading sire in the Great Britain/Ireland standings by progeny earnings and is the second-leading sire behind Coolmore Stud's Galileo by number of black-type winners with six to Galileo's nine, through May 19.

A Sheikh Mohammed homebred racing in Godolphin blue, Old Persian is the ninth black-type winner produced by crossing Dubawi with a daughter of Singspiel. This cross has produced 30% black-type winners from 30 foals of racing age to date. Other black-type winners bred on this cross include group 1 winners Left Hand and Wuheida; grade/group 3 winners Laugh Aloud, Majestic Dubawi, Rare Rhythm, and So Mi Dar; and black-type winners Crystal River and Lah Ti Dar.

Old Persian is the first foal and the first winner out of Indian Petal, who did not win but is a full sister to group 2 winner Silkwood and a half sister to group 2 winner Silent Honor (by Sunday Silence). Old Persian has won four times out seven starts and earned more than US$80,000.

Dubawi stands in England for £250,000.