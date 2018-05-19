Vettori Kin Leads McPeek Exacta in Louisville

Vettori Kin rallied past stablemate Harlan Strong in the final furlong to win the $100,000 Louisville Handicap (G3T) by a widening 2 1/2 lengths May 19 at Churchill Downs.

The top two finishers are both bred in South America and both trained by Ken McPeek. The victory marked the first North American graded stakes win for Vettori Kin, a 5-year-old son of Vettori who won the 2016 Grande Premio Derby Paulista (G1) in Brazil.

Bred in Brazil by Haras Old Friends, Vettori Kin is campaigned by his breeder, Fern Circle Stables, and Stud TNT.

With Julien Leparoux in the irons Saturday, Vettori Kin completed the 1 1/2-mile test in 2:30.14 on firm turf. McPeek won the race for the fifth time, previously winning with Pisces (2002), Drilling for Oil (2007), War Dancer (2014) and Some in Tieme. The latter finished fourth as the 3-2 favorite Saturday.

"I'm proud of all three of my horses," McPeek said after Saturday's race. "I've tried to get (Vettori Kin) on the grass earlier this year, but the races didn't really work out. He ran well last week over the course so I'll just call it a test run before this race. In Brazil and Argentina they have a great endurance program for their horses and I knew he would love the extra distance."