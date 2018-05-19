Abyssinian First Winner for Cairo Prince

Hat Creek Racing's Abyssinian made it a one-horse race to become the first winner for her sire, Cairo Prince , in a $100,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies May 19 at Belmont Park.

Breaking from the far outside post in the seven-horse field, Joel Rosario sent Abyssinian straight to the lead on the sloppy (sealed) main track, where she quickly opened up a three- to four-length advantage along the rail. The five-furlong race was over from the time the field left the starting gate. The filly clicked off fractions of :22.30 and :46.09 through a half-mile, then drew off in the stretch to win by seven lengths in a final time of :59.44.

Bred by Dede McGehee in Kentucky, Abyssinian is out of the Tapit mare Shesakitty. The filly, one of Cairo Prince's first two starters, finished second in a May 3 maiden at Belmont in her debut behind No Nay Never's first winner, Mae Never No. Both fillies are trained by Wesley Ward.

Aidrie Stud's freshman sire Cairo Prince has seen his fee raised twice since retiring to stud in 2015 for an initial price of $10,000, mostly due to the success of his offspring at auction. In 2017, 86 of his yearlings/short yearlings sold at public sales averaged $138,279 and totaled $11,892,000. He stood 2018 for $25,000.

A son of Pioneerof the Nile , Cairo Prince retired from racing a grade 2 winner after five starts at 2 and 3. His 3-1-0 record earned him $562,000.