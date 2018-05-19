Rhododendron Edges Lightning Spear, Males in Lockinge

Filly Rhododendron, campaigned by owners associated with Coolmore, just pipped Lightning Spear in a thrilling finish to the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (G1) at Newbury May 19.

The 4-year-old daughter of Galileo, who returned to action with a fourth-place finish behind European champion Cracksman in the Prix Ganay (G1) at ParisLongchamp last month, traveled well for Ryan Moore just off the strong pace set by stablemate Deauville, before coming to challenge approaching the final furlong.

Lightning Spear moved through the race equally well though and came with a strong and persistent run of his own throughout the final furlong under Andrea Atzeni.

Both gave their all in the run to the line, with Susan Magnier, Michael Tabor, and Derrick Smith’s Rhododendron just prevailing by a short head. Another of the winner’s stablemates, Kentucky-bred Lancaster Bomber, was a further 2 ¾’s of a length back in third.

Moore was full of praise, “She's been a great filly at 2, 3, and now 4. It's testament to everyone who puts in the hard work at home. She's been unfortunate not to have won more in her time. She's very adaptable with ground, distance, and has got a great attitude.”

Sent off the 3-1 favorite, Rhododendron was the first female winnerof the Lockinge in a decade, after a spate in the mid-2000's when Russian Rhythm, Peeress, and Red Evie all landed the Newbury feature. Final time for the mile on a good to firm Newbury course was 1:35.07.

Surprisingly given his accomplishments, trainer Aidan O'Brien landed the race for only the second time--his previous success coming with Hawk Wing back in 2003. He also saddled the third, Lancaster Bomber and fifth Deauville, to complete another memorable afternoon for the Ballydoyle maestro.

“We've been very happy with her since the last day and we were hoping she had progressed.” O’Brien said. “Obviously we were going back to a mile and she hadn't been back there since she ran in the Guineas last year. We thought that whatever she did today she would move up a bit."

For Lightening Spear’s connections, it was a case of what might have been. Qatar Racing Limited’s son of Pivotal finished runner-up in the race for the second year running, after coming home behind Ribchester in last season’s renewal and trainer David Simcock was not hiding his emotions.

“I haven't had the wind taken out of my sails like that for a while. I'm just a little gutted, but very proud of the horse,” Simcock said. “He was given a great ride. I thought he was going to win at one stage. We're just fond of him and he's never let us down. He's been placed in so many Group Ones, you just feel we'd like to have won one with him, but he's run a great race.”

Godolphin had enjoyed success in the past three editions of the Lockinge and while they could not extend that streak, longshot Dutch Connection (GB) ran a fine race on a first start since pulling up in a group 2 at Newmarket last fall, finishing fourth for trainer Charles Hills.

The Lockinge often provides clues for the Queen Anne Stakes (G1), the opening race of next month’s Royal meeting at Ascot, with Canford Cliffs, Frankel, and Ribchester all completing the double in recent times and British bookmakers were swift to cut Rhododendron to as short as 3-1 for that race.

Looking ahead, O’Brien said, “We came here thinking we would go on to Ascot with the option of the mile [Queen Anne Stakes] or mile and a quarter [Prince of Wales's Stakes (G1)] and we will chat with Ryan and the lads.”