Tap Daddy Takes Field Gate to Wire in Murphy

Winchell Thoroughbreds' homebred Tap Daddy went wire-to-wire for a commanding 6 1/2-length victory in the $100,000 off-the-turf James W. Murphy Stakes on the Preakness Stakes (G1) undercard May 19 at Pimlico Race Course.

Ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr. for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, Tap Daddy got a good jump out of the gate while pressed by California Night. Racing in the middle of the track, the leaders went the first three-quarters of a mile in 1:11.82 before California Night began to fade. Tap Daddy, however, loved the sloppy going in the 1 1/16-mile Murphy, originally carded for a mile on grass, and continued on through the stretch, with a final time of 1:43.67.

The winner paid $5.80, $3, and $2.40. Threes Over Deuces, who was forwardly placed in third early, closed along the rail in the stretch to secure second, with Takedown third.

"He ran well in the off going," said Asmussen, who teamed with Santana to win the Skipat Stakes with Vertical Oak a day before at Pimlico. "He's just a very nice horse. He's a very versatile horse. Everyone says speed is good in the mud if you handle it. He did, and when he went to the wire, he was taking to it very much."

"We had a lot of confidence in the horse," Santana added. "I knew he was going to run well. My plan was to put him on the lead, let him keep going, and that's what he did."

A 3-year-old son of Scat Daddy, Tap Daddy has won three of eight starts and improved his earnings to $243,654 with the victory. In his lone previous effort on an off track, Tap Daddy finished third, but was elevated to second as a result of disqualification, in the Dixiana Bourbon Stakes (G3) at Keeneland. Earlier this year, the colt produced from the winning Tapit mare Easy Tap finished third in the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

Tap Daddy's victory was a milestone for his deceased sire, who now has 100 black-type winners to his credit.